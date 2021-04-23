Unanet

Intelligent Artifacts Secures USAF Contract to Develop Airborne ML Tech

Nichols Martin April 23, 2021 News, Technology

Intelligent Artifacts

The U.S. Air Force has selected Intelligent Artifacts to study and develop certifiable machine learning technology designed for airborne use.

The New York-based company said Thursday it will work on the Blue Sky project under a phase one contract with USAF's Small Business Innovation Research program.

The effort aims to have IA's software undergo third-party assessment in preparation for the development of a new DO-178C Cert-kit.

The kit would allow the company to integrate its software into full systems that require the Federal Aviation Administration's certification.

"One of the most difficult hurdles in satisfying aviation safety standards is the ability to trace predictions back to source data," said Nick Cianciolo, CEO of Intelligent Artifacts.

Cianciolo said the company has established a new technology category dedicated to traceable ML in response to the stated challenge.

