Jacobs Satellite Begins RF Surveys for Space Radar Demo Mission; Steve Arnette Quoted

Steve Arnette SVP Jacobs

A Jacobs-built satellite has concluded payload checkout operations and is now conducting radio frequency survey support as part of its designated activities in sun-synchronous orbit.

Jacobs said Tuesday that Mango One launched as a rideshare payload aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket for the Transporter One mission from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in January.

The satellite is meant to operate with Jacobs’ active electronically scanned array radars and RF-based payload control systems as part of its on-orbit activities.

Jacobs noted that subsequent demonstrations of space radars and other communications technologies are slated to occur in line with the company’s efforts to provide space-based AESA hardware and software to defense and aerospace customers.

Steve Arnette, senior vice president of Jacobs' critical mission solutions segment, said that the Mango One mission builds on Jacobs’ acquisition of KeyW and its efforts to grow its presence in the space sector.

Jacobs executed next-generation commercial production procedures and 5G technology to support its space radar manufacturing efforts, according to the company.