JAIC Soliciting Data Readiness Services for AI Development

Noah Chelednik April 5, 2021 News, Technology

DRAID Services ordering agreement

The Department of Defenses (DOD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) has announced the creation of a basic ordering agreement (BOA) that will allow defense organizations and federal partners to issue task orders for work that will get data prepared for artificial intelligence (AI) use, C4ISRNET reported Friday.

The Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) services ordering agreements task orders could cover capturing data, sorting it for storage, modeling how employees will use it with AI to get better insight, and other related initiatives.

The services addressed by the DRAID span the entire AI data preparation lifecycle, from data ingestion, through labeling, right up to before model training begins. Through access to these services, the DOD will be positioned to effectively prepare AI data to support the full range of AI activities across the DOD and do so in a responsible manner, reads a JAIC blog posted Thursday.

The task orders under the BOA will fall in the following areas: data science, engineering, architecture, acquisition, curation, quality, analysis and project/program management, cloud integration and alignment, enterprise information management and governance, synthetic data generation, data anonymization and software development.

According to JAIC, the BOA aims to help the DOD and government users prepare data for use in AI applications by providing an easily accessible path to access the cutting-edge commercial services needed to meet the complex technical challenges involved in preparing data for AI.

The BOA will be active for five years.

