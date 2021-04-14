Unanet

Jim Taiclet, Chairman, President & CEO of Lockheed Martin, Inducted to 2021 Wash100

William McCormick April 14, 2021 News, Technology, Wash100

Jim Taiclet, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin, has received the first Wash100 Award of his long federal career for sustaining company growth through acquisition deals and contract wins, promoting support to supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic, and advancing military technology and 5G.

Taiclet was officially appointed president and CEO of Lockheed Martin in June 2020, replacing Marillyn Hewson, a six-time Wash100 Award winner herself. His appointment, along with other executive movements, took effect in March 2020.

"His executive leadership team will continue driving sustained success through sound business strategy, strong customer relationships and deep mission focus,” Hewson commented on Taiclet's appointment. “I am proud to continue to support Jim and the important mission of Lockheed Martin as we deliver innovative, affordable, and leading-edge solutions for our customers,” Hewson said.

Taiclet is also overseeing Lockheed’s purchase of defense and aerospace rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne for approximately $4.4 billion. The acquisition is expected to conclude in the second half of 2021 and to expand Lockheed's hypersonics, space exploration, integrated air and missile defense and tactical missile capabilities.

"Acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne will preserve and strengthen an essential component of the domestic defense industrial base and reduce costs for our customers and the American taxpayer,” said Taiclet.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Lockheed Martin and James Taiclet on receiving his first Wash100 Award. His commitment to the growth of Lockheed Martin continues to bring positive change and drives innovation for the future of the GovCon and federal sectors.

