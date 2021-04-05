Joshua Marcuse, Head of Strategy and Innovation for Google Global Public Sector, Wins 2021 Wash100 Award for Leading Digital Transformation Efforts; Forming Key Partnerships

Joshua Marcuse Google

Marcuse assumed his current role in Mar. 2020 after spending more than three years as executive director of the Defense Innovation Board (DIB). At Googleâ€™s cloud segment, Marcuse is responsible for leading a digital transformation team that works to drive development in public-sector matters including cyber defense, smart cities and public health.

Marcuse has previously emphasized the need for tech talent to support defense missions. Speaking at the National Defense Industrial Association-hosted Space Warfighting Industry Forum in September, Marcuse said that personnelâ€™s capacity to rapidly manage data and deliver software will enable the U.S. Space Force to have an edge over adversaries.

He noted that it is important for space generals to understand â€œhow the network impacts the entire mission.â€

Marcuse has also helped lead Google Cloudâ€™s partnerships with Microsoft, Apple and the Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL) to create a notification tool to support contact tracing activities as part of a broader COVID-19 response effort.

Google Cloud will provide the framework for the Apple/Google Exposure Notifications System to support data sharing across health institutions and the public health community.

Google also launched services to support collaborative team operations in line with remote work needs brought by the pandemic. These include the Workspace for Government tool and an artificial intelligence-based customer service platform called Contact Center AI.

The latter has helped the Illinois Department of Employment Security manage over 40,000 inquiries from constituents. Googleâ€™s recently developed Virtual Career Center has also helped the Rhode Island government in providing jobseeker support.

In October, Google Cloud landed an enterprise agreement with the Department of Energy (DOE) to provide the companyâ€™s workspace productivity tools as well as its Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to support research efforts under the department and its 17 national laboratories.

The five-year opportunity will allow Department of Energy (DOE) researchers to use GCP for handling machine learning workloads needed for a variety of topic areas from COVID-19 to renewable energy.

Later in 2020, Google Cloud partnered with Deloitte to integrate their technologies to help address the mission requirements of public sector customers. The two companies partnered to develop a zero trust-based approach to remote access to ensure the security of cloud migration activities while securing sensitive data and providing network visibility.

Deloitte and Google Cloud also launched an effort to build a modular system for storing large volumes of data to support biomedical research initiatives under the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and its partners in the community.

Google Cloudâ€™s support for medical efforts amid the pandemic extends beyond the public sector to include defense and federal clients. The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) tapped Google Cloud in September to help develop an AI-based digital pathology prototype for use at DOD facilities.

The Google Cloud health care application programming interface will be used to ingest data and ensure the privacy of patient data.

The agreement comes as part of efforts to support cancer research and prevent misdiagnosis. Initial rollouts were scheduled for health facilities under the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Defense Health Agency (DHA) ahead of expanding deployment across the Military Health System (MHS).

Beyond health research, Google Cloud also provided its cloud infrastructure to help gain astronomical insights and obtain data from outer space. In December, Google and the Vera C. Rubin Observatory partnered to use the companyâ€™s cloud environment to host 500 petabytes of data for the Rubin Science Platform.

Googleâ€™s cloud will serve as an interim repository of initial data gathered by the National Science Foundation-managed (NSF) observatory for the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) project, which seeks to record space observations throughout a 10-year period. The LSST telescope is slated to begin operations by 2023.

