KBR-BAE Joint Venture Lands $470M Contract for UK Naval Base Services; Stuart Bradie Quoted

KBS Maritime, a joint venture between KBR and BAE Systems , announced Monday will provide facilities management and dockside services at HM Naval Base Portsmouth in the U.K. under a five-year $470 million contract. The award is expected to expand KBR’s presence in the U.K. naval defense sector.

The joint venture will be tasked to deliver modern infrastructure changes to the Portsmouth base in support of the British navy as part of the U.K. Ministry of Defense’s (MOD) Future Maritime Support Program (FMSP), which covers the management of naval bases in Portsmouth, Clyde and Devonport.

"The strength of this partnership aligns with our ambitions to expand our digital capabilities into the defense sector at all levels, with a focus on efficiency and sustainability to both the MOD and the public," said Stuart Bradie , KBR president and CEO.

In February, KBR secured another U.K. defense contract to extend the design life of critical facilities and maintain support delivery operations of a significant naval infrastructure program at Clyde Naval Base in Scotland.

