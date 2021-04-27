Kratos Exhibits Satcom Situational Awareness Using Enterprise Management & Control

Satcom

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has demonstrated a wideband satellite communication capability as part of a multi-national exhibition hosted by the Department of the Air Force, European Command and its components in support of the Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative.

The company used Enterprise Management and Control for network roaming to enhance satcom and provide situational awareness, Kratos said Monday.

The Department of Defense initiated EM&C in an effort to enable automated access to service provider-operated hybrid satellite constellations and networks. It is focused on enhancing bandwidth efficiency, reducing resource allocation times, strengthening resilience and providing more satellite link choices to improve critical satcom infrastructure of DOD.

Kratos, along with its industry partners, exhibited EM&C capabilities for enabling operational readiness and delivering real-time satcom end-to-end connectivity status.

"This demonstration of EM&C helped the warfighters better understand the key satellite links used for communication and enabled precision identification, characterization, and troubleshooting of interference along the long-haul communication pathways," said Lt. Col. Gary Thompson, chief of fighting satcom capability integration at the Space and Missile Systems Center's Satcom Capability Integrator Office.

The multi-national demonstration also included Unified Data Library-enabled data sharing effort and electromagnetic interference support.