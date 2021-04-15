Unanet

L3Harris to Back American Rheinmetall Vehicles’ Army OMFV Combat Vehicle Program Pursuit

Jane Edwards April 15, 2021 News, Technology

L3Harris to Back American Rheinmetall Vehicles’ Army OMFV Combat Vehicle Program Pursuit
L3Harris-Rheinmetall Partnership on Army OMFV Program

L3Harris Technologies and Rheinmetall’s U.S. defense arm have agreed to pursue the U.S. Army’s  Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle program that seeks to replace the service's Bradley infantry vehicles.

L3Harris will provide cybersecurity and vehicle mission systems and share its modular open systems approach to support the development of American Rheinmetall Vehicles’ Lynx platform for the OMFV program, the companies said in a joint release published Wednesday.

“We have a long history providing similar support to multiple platforms using our MOSA approach for mission systems and electronic warfare,” said James Gear, vice president of domestic business development at L3Harris. “We look forward to working with American Rheinmetall Vehicles to further expand into the ground defense vehicle market.”

L3Harris’ MOSA process facilitates the deployment of upgrades by enabling cross-domain commonality of components and subsystems and is based on the reuse of technologies and lessons from various programs and partnerships with the Army over modular open ground and aviation initiatives.

Defense Cybersecurity ForumTo register for this virtual forum, visit the GovConWire Events page.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jill Singer GovCon Expert

GovCon Expert Jill Singer Receives Sixth Wash100 Award for Demonstrating Leadership with AT&T, FirstNet & Driving 5G Technology

Jill Singer, vice president of Defense and National Security for AT&T’s public sector business and First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) program, has received a 2021 Wash100 Award for driving the advancement of 5G capabilities in the federal and commercial sectors as well as leading FirstNet’s expansion across the U.S. military services. 

MetTel

MetTel to Help NARA Adopt SD-WAN Architecture; Robert Dapkiewicz Quoted

MetTel has received a potential $65 million task order to transform the National Archives and Records Administration's networking infrastructure to a software-defined wide area network. The company said Thursday it will help the agency implement and manage SD-WAN architecture that uses embedded encryption technology designed to secure communications as part of the task order awarded under the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract vehicle.

5G technology

Booz Allen-Taqtile Team to Deploy Augmented Reality Tech at Military 5G Test Site

Booz Allen Hamilton and augmented reality company Taqtile have partnered to demonstrate how 5G-powered AR technology can support military base operations as part of a $600 million Department of Defense experimentation and testing program. Taqtile said Wednesday it will provide the Manifest platform to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state for a demonstration of the technology as potential digital storage for maintenance and repair data at the installation.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved