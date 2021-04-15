L3Harris to Back American Rheinmetall Vehicles’ Army OMFV Combat Vehicle Program Pursuit

L3Harris-Rheinmetall Partnership on Army OMFV Program

L3Harris Technologies and Rheinmetall’s U.S. defense arm have agreed to pursue the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle program that seeks to replace the service's Bradley infantry vehicles.

L3Harris will provide cybersecurity and vehicle mission systems and share its modular open systems approach to support the development of American Rheinmetall Vehicles’ Lynx platform for the OMFV program, the companies said in a joint release published Wednesday.

“We have a long history providing similar support to multiple platforms using our MOSA approach for mission systems and electronic warfare,” said James Gear, vice president of domestic business development at L3Harris. “We look forward to working with American Rheinmetall Vehicles to further expand into the ground defense vehicle market.”

L3Harris’ MOSA process facilitates the deployment of upgrades by enabling cross-domain commonality of components and subsystems and is based on the reuse of technologies and lessons from various programs and partnerships with the Army over modular open ground and aviation initiatives.

