Leidos-Led Industry Team Deploys Military EHR System to 10K New Users

Leidos

A team of Leidos , Cerner , Accenture and Henry Schein One has fielded the U.S. military's new electronic health record system for 10,000 care providers across 12 states.

The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health deployed the MHS Genesis platform to more new users as part of a 23-wave rollout initiative the team expects to complete by the end of 2023, Leidos said Tuesday.

Recent deliveries took place in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

“Our team continues to be impressed by the hard work and dedication demonstrated by the staff at each of these locations.” said Liz Porter , president of Leidos' health group.

The partnership built the system as part of a potential 10-year, $4.3 billion contract the Department of Defense awarded in 2015 to integrate commercial EHR technology across the Military Health System.

MHS Genesis is designed to function as a single repository of inpatient and outpatient records on military personnel and their families.