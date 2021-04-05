Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall Receives 2021 Wash100 Award

Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall

Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall, director of Command, Control, Communications and Computers/Cyber and chief information officer of the Joint Staff, has received a 2021 Wash100 Award, which makes the first time that Lt. Gen. Crall has earned the award.

Lt. Gen. Crall has received the highest honor and most prestigious award in all of government contracting (GovCon) for spearheading the development of the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Strategy and leading innovative technology efforts.

In May 2020, President Trump nominated Crall to assume the roles within the Joint Staff J-6 directorate, which supports C4 and cyber requirements and capability development processes for the joint information environment.

Most notably, Crall has led the JADC2 Strategy. The top-level, classified strategy will outline the U.S. military’s new approach to decision-making in future conflicts with peer adversaries.

“We’re looking at things that really are open, easy to see, easy to adjust, easy to manipulate, and truthfully work well with other things,” Crall said. He added that the Department of Defense (DoD) does not want to rely excessively on proprietary technology platforms for JADC2 and is not interested in vendor lock-in arrangement.

