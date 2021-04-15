Lumen Appoints Jason Lish as Chief Security Officer; Andrew Dugan Quoted

Jason Lish CSO Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies has appointed Jason Lish , former chief security, privacy and data officer at Advisor Group, as a chief security officer responsible for leadership, strategic development and oversight for all corporate security functions.

Lish will oversee emergency preparedness, fraud management, physical security, government security services and corporate cybersecurity, the company said Thursday.

The new CSO will also lead global security initiatives that support threat management, corporate security posture, as well as development and preventative security standards and procedures.

Andrew Dugan , chief technology officer at Lumen, emphasized the importance of safeguarding the company's information and physical assets in ensuring continouos customer service.

"This is why we are thrilled to have Jason filling this very important role. His background and his broad security experience are an ideal fit for Lumen as we work to fulfill our purpose of empowering human progress through technology," he added.

At Advisor Group, Lish led the company's effort to ensure network security and data integrity.

His career also includes time at Alight Solutions, Charles Schwab and Honeywell International. Prior to joining the private sector, he was with the U.S. Air Force serving at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

About Lumen Technologies

