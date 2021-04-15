Unanet

Lumen Appoints Jason Lish as Chief Security Officer; Andrew Dugan Quoted

William McCormick April 15, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Lumen Appoints Jason Lish as Chief Security Officer; Andrew Dugan Quoted
Jason Lish CSO Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies has appointed Jason Lish, former chief security, privacy and data officer at Advisor Group, as a chief security officer responsible for leadership, strategic development and oversight for all corporate security functions.

Lish will oversee emergency preparedness, fraud management, physical security, government security services and corporate cybersecurity, the company said Thursday.

The new CSO will also lead global security initiatives that support threat management, corporate security posture, as well as development and preventative security standards and procedures.

Andrew Dugan, chief technology officer at Lumen, emphasized the importance of safeguarding the company's information and physical assets in ensuring continouos customer service.

"This is why we are thrilled to have Jason filling this very important role. His background and his broad security experience are an ideal fit for Lumen as we work to fulfill our purpose of empowering human progress through technology," he added.

At Advisor Group, Lish led the company's effort to ensure network security and data integrity.

His career also includes time at Alight Solutions, Charles Schwab and Honeywell International. Prior to joining the private sector, he was with the U.S. Air Force serving at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by the belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way humans live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, Lumen delivers the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities provide exceptional experiences. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Mike Mostow VP of Federal Everbridge

Everbridge to Continue Support for Army Threat Data Analysis Platform; Mike Mostow Quoted

Everbridge has received a three-year contract from the U.S. Army to continue software services for an enterprise technology platform used to analyze and share data on critical events worldwide. The company said Wednesday its software powers the branch's Joint Analytic Real-time Virtual Information Sharing System, a mobile and desktop application designed to help Department of Defense users exchange threat information from various sources.

Laura Davis VP Zscaler

Zscaler Appoints Laura Davis as VP of Public Sector Channels

Zscaler announced Tuesday its appointment of Laura Davis as vice president of Public Sector Channels. In this role, Davis will advance America's Public Sector sales strategy, develop the company’s channel infrastructure and ensure Zscaler supports partner success with high-impact programs. 

Robert Silverman EVP Booz Allen Hamilton

Robert Silverman, Booz Allen Hamilton EVP, Wins 2021 Wash100 Award for Driving Emerging Tech & Advancing Workplace Culture

Executive Mosaic is honored to present Robert Silverman, executive vice president with Booz Allen Hamilton, as a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient for spearheading new defense technology to support U.S. warfighters in the digital battlefield, as well as his efforts to promote allyship across the company and industry. This marks Silverman’s first Wash100 Award.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved