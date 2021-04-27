Unanet

Managed Care Advisors CEO Lisa Firestone Receives Women Impacting Public Policy Recognition

Carol Collins April 27, 2021 News

Managed Care Advisors CEO Lisa Firestone Receives Women Impacting Public Policy Recognition
Lisa Firestone President and CEO Firestone

Lisa Firestone, president and CEO of Managed Care Advisors, has been inducted into the Women Impacting Public Policy organization’s 2021 Legacy Leadership Circle in recognition of her accomplishments as a business owner and leader.

WIPP honors Firestone and other women entrepreneurs who are committed to supporting business development, policymaking and economic development initiatives, MCA said Monday.

The organization aims to educate businesswomen on policy and legislative matters that may affect their companies such as government procurement, health care and taxation.

“The women’s business community has given me so much, that I became a passionate supporter and active member, to give back, advocating on behalf of all women business owners, mentoring young professionals and being a role model for all of those individuals who never thought that they could be at the helm of a successful business,” Firestone said.

She established MCA in 1997 to provide workers’ compensation, absence management and benefits consulting services to federal customers.

In an interview with ExecutiveBiz, Firestone said her passion is to advocate for women in business, mentor young professionals and serve as a role model within the community.

“I feel like it’s my role to mentor the next leaders. There are so many brilliant women in business. So that’s been one of my honors throughout my career, and I strive to guide women around roadblocks that I have experienced. It’s imperative. There are no boundaries for women.” she added.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Delta IV Heavy rocket

ULA-Built Delta IV Heavy Rocket Sends NRO Satellite Into Orbit

United Launch Alliance (ULA) announced on Monday the successful launch of its Delta IV Heavy launch vehicle carrying the NROL-82 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), marking the 143rd successful ULA launch to date with a 100 percent mission success rate. The rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

F-15EX aircraft Boeing

Boeing Delivers Second F-15EX Aircraft to Air Force

Eglin Air Force Base has received an early delivery of the second F-15EX aircraft manufactured by a Boeing-led industry team. The new F-15EX, the intended replacement for the F-15C fighter jet, features a new digital infrastructure, modern payload and updates for boosted range and speed, Boeing said Wednesday.

Technica

Technica to Support FBI’s Data, Optical & Communications Networks

Technica has received a potential $38 million task order under the Information Technology Supplies and Support Services contract to help the FBI manage and operate data, optical and communications networks. The company said Monday it will engineer, implement, integrate and manage networks in support of the bureau's Transport Services Technology Unit.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved