Managed Care Advisors CEO Lisa Firestone Receives Women Impacting Public Policy Recognition

Lisa Firestone President and CEO Firestone

Lisa Firestone, president and CEO of Managed Care Advisors , has been inducted into the Women Impacting Public Policy organization’s 2021 Legacy Leadership Circle in recognition of her accomplishments as a business owner and leader.

WIPP honors Firestone and other women entrepreneurs who are committed to supporting business development, policymaking and economic development initiatives, MCA said Monday.

The organization aims to educate businesswomen on policy and legislative matters that may affect their companies such as government procurement, health care and taxation.

“The women’s business community has given me so much, that I became a passionate supporter and active member, to give back, advocating on behalf of all women business owners, mentoring young professionals and being a role model for all of those individuals who never thought that they could be at the helm of a successful business,” Firestone said.

She established MCA in 1997 to provide workers’ compensation, absence management and benefits consulting services to federal customers.

In an interview with ExecutiveBiz, Firestone said her passion is to advocate for women in business, mentor young professionals and serve as a role model within the community.

“I feel like it’s my role to mentor the next leaders. There are so many brilliant women in business. So that’s been one of my honors throughout my career, and I strive to guide women around roadblocks that I have experienced. It’s imperative. There are no boundaries for women.” she added.