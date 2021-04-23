ManTech Awarded AWS Competencies for Cloud Migration, DevOps; Srini Iyer Quoted

Srini Iyer CTO ManTech

Amazon Web Services has recognized ManTech International for the latter's performance in cloud migration and the DevOps approach, which combines software development and information technology operations to lessen systems development life cycle.

ManTech said Thursday it was awarded the AWS Migration and DevOps Competencies by demonstrating best practices that help government agencies deploy AWS.

The AWS Migration Competency reflects ManTech's efforts to maintain the resiliency, agility and cost-efficiency of AWS activities. Meanwhile, the company's AWS DevOps Competency is shown as it works to speed up, automate and streamline how agencies deploy and manage infrastructure.

“ManTech is proud to add AWS Migration and DevOps to our longstanding status as an Advanced AWS Partner with Government Competency within the AWS Partner Network,” said Srini Iyer, chief technology officer of ManTech.