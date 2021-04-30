Unanet

ManTech, Google Cloud Forge Partnership; Matt Tait Quoted

Jane Edwards April 30, 2021 News, Technology

Matt Tait Chief Operating Officer ManTech

ManTech International and Google Cloud have agreed to team up to deliver cloud and analytics services to the U.S. federal government.

“The partnership grows out of successful collaborations between ManTech and Google Cloud to accelerate government’s digital transformation,” Matt Tait, chief operating officer of ManTech, said in a statement published Thursday.

Tait added that ManTech will combine its more than five decades of experience supporting government agencies with Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure and capabilities to come up with technological breakthroughs.

“Our work together will be the benchmark for quality, security and innovation in serving agencies’ rapidly evolving technology needs,” said Kevin Phillips, chairman, CEO and president of ManTech and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner.

Srini Iyer, chief technology officer of ManTech, said the company will provide management and operational support as a Google Cloud Premier Partner and utilize Google Cloud’s machine learning and artificial intelligence knowledge to support federal market clients.

