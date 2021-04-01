Maryland Human Services Department Taps ICF for Customer Support Services

ICF

ICF has landed a two-year, $11 million contract extension from the Maryland Department of Human Services to continue the provision of customer support services to various programs in a move to help the state's residents secure access to shelter, food and other basic needs.

The company said Wednesday it will implement its interactive voice technology to speed up response time to citizens who are in need of assistance.

Jodi Jones, a vice president at ICF, said the company has functioned as a point of contact for critical services to Maryland residents since 2015.

Jones noted the number of applications for government programs reached up to 500 percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We quickly expanded our customer service operations to manage the increased influx of requests to better support those in greatest need," added Jones.