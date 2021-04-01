Unanet

Maryland Human Services Department Taps ICF for Customer Support Services

Matthew Nelson April 1, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Maryland Human Services Department Taps ICF for Customer Support Services
ICF

ICF has landed a two-year, $11 million contract extension from the Maryland Department of Human Services to continue the provision of customer support services to various programs in a move to help the state's residents secure access to shelter, food and other basic needs.

The company said Wednesday it will implement its interactive voice technology to speed up response time to citizens who are in need of assistance.

Jodi Jones, a vice president at ICF, said the company has functioned as a point of contact for critical services to Maryland residents since 2015.

Jones noted the number of applications for government programs reached up to 500 percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We quickly expanded our customer service operations to manage the increased influx of requests to better support those in greatest need," added Jones.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Phebe Novakovic CEO General Dynamics

General Dynamics CEO Phebe Novakovic Receives Seventh Wash100 Award

Phebe Novakovic, chairwoman and CEO of General Dynamics, has been named a recipient of the 2021 Wash100 Award for her leading company initiatives in meeting federal government requirements and helping defend national security interests. Executive Mosaic congratulates General Dynamics and Phebe Novakovic for her 2021 Wash100 Award. Visit Wash100.com to cast a vote for Phebe Novakovic. 

BWXT

BWXT Secures NASA Contract to Continue Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Work

BWX Technologies announced on Thursday that NASA has awarded its subsidiary, BWXT Advanced Technologies, a one-year $9.4 million contract to continue its Nuclear Thermal Propulsion (NTP) design, manufacturing development and test support work. The contract builds on BWXT’s work that started in 2017.

Deloitte

Deloitte Named AWS’ Tech, Consulting Partner for Mainframe Migration

Deloitte has been designated a technology and consulting partner for Amazon Web Services' mainframe migration competency. Deloitte said Wednesday its business operations and consulting services, development operations, security and the innoWake automation platform help customers migrate mainframe workloads to the AWS cloud.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved