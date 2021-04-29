Matt Dircks, Dr. John Zangardi, John McCormack Join Forcepoint Board of Directors; CEO Manny Rivelo Quoted

Forcepoint Board of Directors

Forcepoint announced on Thursday the appointment of BeyondTrust CEO Matt Dircks, Teleo Capital Operating Partner John McCormack, and Redhorse Corporation President Dr. John Zangardi, to the company’s board of directors, effective April 28th, 2021.

"We are pleased to welcome these three transformational business leaders as new independent directors to the Forcepoint board. They join Forcepoint at an exciting time as we grow the company and make investments towards our Data-first SASE vision that modernizes the cybersecurity approach for the new realities of today's distributed work environment," said Manny Rivelo, Forcepoint CEO and board member.

With more than 25 years of experience in the software industry, Matt Dircks brings extensive knowledge regarding long-term market and product strategy to continue to lead Forcepoint just as he has with BeyondTrust as its CEO.

John McCormack also has more than 25 years of experience in cybersecurity as well as the internet infrastructure industries. As an operating partner of Teleo Capital, he advises the company’s acquisitions and value creation strategy. McCormack previously served as CEO of Forcepoint (formerly Raytheon / Websense), where he led the transition of the company from a $180 million web filtering business to a global cybersecurity brand with revenues of over $600 million.

John Zangardi is a nationally recognized leader in the information technology landscape and has a highly distinguished federal career that spans more than three decades. Zangardi serves as the president of Redhorse Corporation and works to assist his clients and help them address the challenges the government faces today by utilizing sophisticated data science tools with artificial intelligence and machine learning to find new insights that accelerate decision-making.

"The addition of these directors complements our board of directors' skills and experiences, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, deliver better user experiences and security outcomes, and enhance value for all of Forcepoint's global customers and partners,” Rivelo added.

About Forcepoint

Forcepoint is the global cybersecurity leader for user and data protection. Forcepoint's behavior-based solutions adapt to risk in real-time and are delivered through a converged security platform that protects network users and cloud access, prevents confidential data from leaving the corporate network, and eliminates breaches caused by insiders.