Maureen Sweeny Named SVP, Chief Revenue Officer for Unisys; Eric Hutto Quoted

The Unisys Corporation announced on Monday that Maureen Sweeny has joined the company and been appointed its senior vice president and chief revenue officer.

"Maureen has proven expertise in sales, organizational transformation, solution innovation and profit-and-loss management in large global enterprises in multiple industries," said President and COO Eric Hutto.

"Those are the ideal skills to take Unisys' go-to-market initiatives to the next level and accelerate our momentum in the marketplace. We are thrilled to welcome Maureen to the Unisys team," he added.

In her new position with Unisys, Sweeny will lead the company's Commercial organization, accelerating speed-to-market and driving solution-oriented, advisory-led sales. In addition, she will lead the expansion and sales of Unisys’ Digital Workplace Services and Cloud & Infrastructure business units and Unisys Stealth.

Sweeny and her team will also be responsible for cultivating new prospects, building value-based relationships with clients and delivering better outcomes for Unisys’ customers.

"I know from extensive experience that a client-centric approach – thoroughly understanding our clients' key business challenges and delivering value-added outcomes – is the surest way to accelerate a company's growth trajectory," said Sweeny. "I am excited to apply that focus in selling the broad scope of Unisys solutions to maximize value for our clients and stakeholders."

Most recently, Sweeny served as executive vice president and chief development officer for private food-service and hospitality company Delaware North. She was responsible for delivering globally on the company's accelerated double-digit growth objectives across its portfolio of businesses. She drove 30% revenue growth over two years.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions.