Maximus Appoints Teresa Weipert as General Manager of Federal Services Segment; Bruce Caswell Quoted

Maximus announced on Thursday its appointment of Teresa “Terry” Weipert as general manager of the company’s U.S. Federal Services Segment. Weipert will replace the retiring previous Wash100 Award recipient Thomas Romeo . Romeo will stay with the company until July to assist with the transition and then serve on Maximus’ advisory board.

"[Romeo's] successor, Terry, is poised to further this growth based upon her years of experience in the federal and public sector markets and broad skills in technology and business process management," said Bruce Caswell , president and CEO of Maximus and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Weipert most recently served as IBM’s vice president and service delivery leader. At IBM, she led the life sciences, healthcare and SLED public markets. Before working for IBM, Weipert held leadership positions at Accenture , Sutherland Global Services, and Unisys . In these positions, she focused on generating growth with her business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management expertise.

Commenting on her appointment, Weipert said, “I am honored and excited to join Maximus, as the company continues to differentiate itself from competitors through its technology and approach to citizen services. I am looking forward to building upon the foundation laid by Tom and the Maximus team over the past ten years and taking it to new heights.”

The transition coincides with Caswell’s long-term strategic goals for Maximus. He aims for Maximus to continue market expansion and build technology capabilities. For example, in late 2020, the company launched a new FedRAMP-certified omnichannel contact center solution.

“A key element of our long-term strategy remains to expand our value to federal customers in achieving their citizen services goals through digital solutions and technology-driven business processes… We are all extremely confident in Terry’s ability to continue this important work, as well as further expand our value to our federal customers,” concluded Caswell.