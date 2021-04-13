Maximus Federal’s MaryAnne Monroe: Human-Based Customer Service Also Crucial to Citizen Engagement

Maximus

MaryAnn Monroe, senior director of customer engagement solutions and services at Maximus’ federal arm, said agencies must ensure visibility and human elements when implementing self-service technologies driven by artificial intelligence.

Monroe wrote in an opinion piece published Monday on Nextgov that live representatives remain essential to improving customer experience even as more citizens engage with government agencies through digital platforms.

She noted that agencies should consider retaining human representatives to address complex problems that may also require empathy along with self-service options such as chatbots and automated manual procedures.

Human-based interaction is also crucial in the event of an emergency when the lack of electricity and telecommunications services could impact access to self-service operations, said Monroe.

“Innovative technology is incredibly valuable and can help simplify and expedite citizen interactions and improve the efficiency of service delivery,” she noted. “At the same time, we can’t forget the human factor and that technology must be augmented by human engagement.”