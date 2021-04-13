Unanet

Maximus Federal’s MaryAnne Monroe: Human-Based Customer Service Also Crucial to Citizen Engagement

Brenda Marie Rivers April 13, 2021 News

Maximus Federal’s MaryAnne Monroe: Human-Based Customer Service Also Crucial to Citizen Engagement
Maximus

MaryAnn Monroe, senior director of customer engagement solutions and services at Maximus’ federal arm, said agencies must ensure visibility and human elements when implementing self-service technologies driven by artificial intelligence.

Monroe wrote in an opinion piece published Monday on Nextgov that live representatives remain essential to improving customer experience even as more citizens engage with government agencies through digital platforms.

She noted that agencies should consider retaining human representatives to address complex problems that may also require empathy along with self-service options such as chatbots and automated manual procedures.

Human-based interaction is also crucial in the event of an emergency when the lack of electricity and telecommunications services could impact access to self-service operations, said Monroe.

“Innovative technology is incredibly valuable and can help simplify and expedite citizen interactions and improve the efficiency of service delivery,” she noted. “At the same time, we can’t forget the human factor and that technology must be augmented by human engagement.”

Tags

You may also be interested in...

DARPA PPB program

FLIR Wins DARPA Contract to Develop Fabric for Biological, Chemical Hazard Protection

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded FLIR Systems a potential five-year, $20.5 million contract to produce a fabric material with built-in features that could offer warfighters protection from harmful biological and chemical agents. FLIR said Monday it initially secured $11.2 million from the agency to perform prototyping work under the Personalized Protective Biosystems effort with the goal of creating a suite of fabrics and garments for military use.

William Evanina Advisory Board Peraton

Peraton Appoints William Evanina to Advisory Board; Stu Shea Quoted

Peraton announced on Tuesday it has appointed William Evanina, former director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), to the company's advisory board. Evanina joined other experienced government and industry technology experts who provide advice and counsel to the company to guide its strategic direction.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Deploys Second Service Extension Vehicle for Intelsat Satellite

Northrop Grumman and its SpaceLogistics subsidiary have docked a satellite servicing vehicle to an Intelsat-built commercial communications satellite operating in geostationary orbit as part of a five-year life-extension contract between the companies. Northrop said Monday the Mission Extension Vehicle-2 will provide the IS-10-02 with robotics-based services to extend the satellite's life while in space.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved