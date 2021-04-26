Merlin Cyber Unveils FedRAMP Managed Service Offering for SaaS Companies

Merlin Cyber

Merlin Cyber has introduced a managed service offering developed for software-as-a-service companies looking to secure an authority to operate under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, which sets cloud security standards across the federal government.

Constellation GovCloud is designed to offer advisory services on the FedRAMP ATO process and to provide a pre-configured FedRAMP-compliant platform that addresses over 80 percent of its moderate security controls to help SaaS companies tap into the $200 billion public sector information technology market, Merlin Cyber said Wednesday.

The managed service also includes regulatory compliance oversight, operational and management controls handling, documentation development guidance and automation of ongoing compliance requirements through a continuous monitoring technology stack.

David Phelps, CEO of Merlin, said Constellation GovCloud is built on the company's more than 25 years of public sector experience and is meant to expand government agencies' access to SaaS offerings needed for mission support.

Amazon Web Services GovCloud hosts the Constellation GovCloud platform and cloud marketplace.