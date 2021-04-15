Unanet

MetTel to Help NARA Adopt SD-WAN Architecture; Robert Dapkiewicz Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman April 15, 2021 Contract Awards, News

MetTel has received a potential $65 million task order to transform the National Archives and Records Administration's networking infrastructure to a software-defined wide area network.

The company said Thursday it will help the agency implement and manage an SD-WAN architecture that uses embedded encryption technology designed to secure communications as part of the task order awarded under the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract vehicle.

NARA can also use the MetTel EIS Portal to track the delivery of voice and data services in real time.

Robert Dapkiewicz, senior vice president and general manager of MetTel's federal business, said the company will work to modernize the agency's hub-and-spoke network with SD-WAN technology.

The task order will also include managed trusted internet protocol, web conferencing and toll-free services.

MetTel has booked federal contracts worth potentially more than $2 billion over the past year.

