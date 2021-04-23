Unanet

Michael Lanzaro to Serve as President, CTO of Liberty Defense

April 23, 2021

Michael Lanzaro to Serve as President, CTO of Liberty Defense
Michael Lanzaro President

Michael Lanzaro, who was the chief technology officer of DrawDown Detection, has been promoted to serve as president and CTO of Liberty Defense Holdings following the its merger with the former company.

Lanzaro will oversee efforts to further develop and certify Liberty Defense's portfolio of security-focused detection technologies, the company said Thursday.

These products include millimeter-wave body scanners, baggage detection systems and computed tomography checkpoint technology.

He brings more than 25 years of experience in managing product development, research and marketing efforts behind commercial technologies.

Lanzaro formerly functioned as vice president for engineering at the security and detection business of then L3 Technologies. He also worked as VP at Symbol Technologies, which was acquired by Motorola.

"I joined the company 18 months ago to develop and commercialize innovative and disruptive technologies for the global security and detection market, whether that means protecting the public while travelling, going to a ballgame, or simply going to an office for work," said Lanzaro. 

