Unanet

NASA, SpaceX Send Four Crew-2 Astronauts to ISS for Six-Month Science Mission

Christine Thropp April 23, 2021 News

NASA, SpaceX Send Four Crew-2 Astronauts to ISS for Six-Month Science Mission
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

The SpaceX-built Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying four astronauts from NASA and foreign space agencies was launched Friday using the company's Falcon 9 rocket for a six-month scientific research mission on the International Space Station.

NASA said Friday Falcon 9 lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the start of the second commercial crew rotation mission on the space station.

SpaceX will use its Hawthorne, California-based mission control center to operate the Crew Dragon spacecraft during its flight, while NASA will observe ISS activities from its Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Endeavour is carrying NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet as well as 250 pounds of cargo, new science hardware and experiments.

The spacecraft's docking to the Harmony module of the space station is expected to happen early Saturday.

After completing science and maintenance activities aboard the orbiting microgravity laboratory, the Crew-2 members will return on Oct. 31 or later.

The most recent mission is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program that focuses on partnership with American private industry to provide flights to and from ISS. The space agency and SpaceX are teaming up to launch four more crewed missions after the Crew-2.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Satelles Inc.

NIST Evaluates Satelles’ Indepedendent Timing Service; Gregory Gutt Quoted

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has found during a study that a satellite time and location service developed by Satelles could serve as a source of timing data, even in deep indoor places that global navigation satellite systems cannot reach. NIST presented data from its performance review of Satelles' STL offering at the Workshop on Synchronization and Timing Systems hosted by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions.

Intelligent Artifacts

Intelligent Artifacts Secures USAF Contract to Develop Airborne ML Tech

The U.S. Air Force has selected Intelligent Artifacts to study and develop certifiable machine learning technology designed for airborne use. The New York-based company said Thursday it will work on the Blue Sky project under a phase one contract with USAF's Small Business Innovation Research program.

Srini Iyer CTO ManTech

ManTech Awarded AWS Competencies for Cloud Migration, DevOps; Srini Iyer Quoted

Amazon Web Services has recognized ManTech International for the latter's performance in cloud migration and the DevOps approach, which combines software development and information technology operations to lessen systems development life cycle. ManTech said Thursday it was awarded the AWS Migration and DevOps Competencies by demonstrating best practices that help government agencies deploy AWS.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved