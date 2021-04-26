Unanet

Navy Exercise Showcases Leidos-Built Autonomous Vessels

Carol Collins April 26, 2021 News

Navy Exercise Showcases Leidos-Built Autonomous Vessels
Navy IBP21 exercise

Two medium-displacement unmanned surface vehicles built by Leidos were among the platforms featured at the U.S. Navy's inaugural Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21 drill last week.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet put Leidos' Sea Hunter and Seahawk vessels into operational scenarios during the IBP21 event held in San Diego to demonstrate real-world teaming between uncrewed and manned platforms across aerial, surface and underwater missions, the Navy said Thursday.

"As our potential adversaries go all-in on unmanned platforms, we must and will maintain a dominant force that can meet and defeat any challenge," said Rear Adm. Lorin Selby, chief of naval research.

Jason Stack, technical director and autonomy lead at ONR, noted that the service aims to integrate autonomous and intelligent technologies that are part of Pacific Fleet testing efforts and ensure responsible operation of machines.

The IBP21 exercise took place one month after the Department of the Navy outlined its plan to increase naval force survivability, lethality and scalability in the Unmanned Campaign Framework. DON aims to build digital infrastructures and incentivize system development projects as part of its roadmap to drive manned-unmanned coordination in naval and joint operations.

Leidos delivered the Seahawk MDUSV to the Navy earlier this month, as part of a $35.5 million contract ONR awarded in December 2017.

ExecutiveBiz - Navy Exercise Showcases Leidos-Built Autonomous Vessels

If you're interested in Navy initiatives, check out the Potomac Officers Club's 2021 Navy Forum coming up on May 12. Click here to learn more.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Greg Hayes CEO Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes to Assume Board Chairmanship Following Thomas Kennedy’s Retirement in June

Greg Hayes, CEO of Raytheon Technologies, will assume Thomas Kennedy's current role as executive chairman of the board of directors upon the latter's retirement on June 1. Kennedy has held multiple leadership positions since joining Raytheon in 1983 and served on its board for six years, the company said Monday.

DDG 123 christening HII

HII Moves Closer to Future USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee’s Introduction to Navy Fleet

Huntington Ingalls Industries has christened an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer named after the Navy Cross' first female recipient in preparation for its introduction to the U.S. Navy fleet. DDG 123 or the future USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee underwent its christening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, with Ray Mabus, former Navy secretary, serving as the ceremony's keynote speaker, HII said Sunday.

Johnny Cochran VP Shield AI

Army Vet Johnny Cochran Joins Shield AI as Strategic Engagements VP

Johnny Cochran, a retired U.S. Army colonel a former congressional fellow who provided advice and assistance to Sen. Mike Rounds, has been appointed to serve as vice president of strategic engagements at San Diego-based company Shield AI. Cochran formerly led the military's Close Combat Lethality Task Force and contributed a total of over 25 years to the Army.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved