Navy Taps Six Contractors for Ship Life Cycle Engineering Support Services

U.S. Navy

General Dynamics' information technology business, McKean Defense Group and four other companies have received U.S. Navy contracts worth $38.9 million in combined value to help ensure that naval surface combatant ships are safe and ready for missions.

The potential five-year contracts provide for life cycle engineering services in support of equipment harvesting and installation, computer program development, testing and all control system activities, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The GBS Group, Green Expert Technology, Life Cycle Engineering, NDI Engineering and the two previously mentioned contractors will conduct work in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, through March 2026.

Each cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a minimum guarantee of $100,000, which will be provided from the Navy's fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance budget to each contractor at the time of award.

The remaining funding will be obligated depending on the IDIQ's task orders.

The Naval Surface Warfare Center's Philadelphia Division competitively procured the contracts through an online solicitation and received six offers.

