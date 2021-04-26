Unanet

Navy Taps Six Contractors for Ship Life Cycle Engineering Support Services

Christine Thropp April 26, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Navy Taps Six Contractors for Ship Life Cycle Engineering Support Services
U.S. Navy

General Dynamics' information technology business, McKean Defense Group and four other companies have received U.S. Navy contracts worth $38.9 million in combined value to help ensure that naval surface combatant ships are safe and ready for missions.

The potential five-year contracts provide for life cycle engineering services in support of equipment harvesting and installation, computer program development, testing and all control system activities, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The GBS Group, Green Expert Technology, Life Cycle Engineering, NDI Engineering and the two previously mentioned contractors will conduct work in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, through March 2026.

Each cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a minimum guarantee of $100,000, which will be provided from the Navy's fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance budget to each contractor at the time of award.

The remaining funding will be obligated depending on the IDIQ's task orders.

The Naval Surface Warfare Center's Philadelphia Division competitively procured the contracts through an online solicitation and received six offers.

ExecutiveBiz - Navy Taps Six Contractors for Ship Life Cycle Engineering Support Services

If you're interested in the U.S. Navy then check out the Potomac Officers Club's 2021 Navy Forum coming up on May 12. Click here to learn more.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

DDG 123 christening HII

HII Moves Closer to Future USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee’s Introduction to Navy Fleet

Huntington Ingalls Industries has christened an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer named after the Navy Cross' first female recipient in preparation for its introduction to the U.S. Navy fleet. DDG 123 or the future USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee underwent its christening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, with Ray Mabus, former Navy secretary, serving as the ceremony's keynote speaker, HII said Sunday.

Navy IBP21 exercise

Navy Exercise Showcases Leidos-Built Autonomous Vessels

Two medium-displacement unmanned surface vehicles built by Leidos were among the platforms featured at the U.S. Navy's inaugural Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21 exercise last week. The U.S. Pacific Fleet put Leidos' Sea Hunter and Seahawk vessels into operational scenarios along with an unmanned aircraft system during the IBP21 event held in San Diego, the Navy said Thursday.

T-7A Red Hawk jet trainer

Saab Completes Indiana Facility for T-7A Trainer’s Aft Fuselage Work

Saab has finished building a new site in West Lafayette, Indiana, that will accommodate aft fuselage production work for the T-7A Red Hawk jet trainer the company is developing with Boeing. The Boeing-Saab team designed the Red Hawk trainer platform for the U.S. Air Force and won a $9.2 billion contract in September 2018 to manufacture the aircraft as replacement to the service’s fleet of T-38 trainers.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved