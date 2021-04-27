Unanet

NetImpact Strategies Named ServiceNow Elite Partner; PV Puvvada Quoted

William McCormick April 27, 2021 News, Technology, Wash100

NetImpact Strategies Named ServiceNow Elite Partner; PV Puvvada Quoted
PV Puvvada CEO NetImpact Strategies

NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) has been named a ServiceNow Elite Partner, a top tier certification status, following rigorous certification requirements that demonstrate the company’s diversity of implementation expertise, history of several large successful enterprise-scale implementations, and exceptional customer satisfaction scores, NetImpact announced on Tuesday

"This is a testament to our exceptionally talented team's focus and technical depth to achieve this very hard-to-get designation," said Venkatapathi "PV" Puvvada, NetImpact’s recently appointed CEO and six-time Wash100 Award recipient. "Our Elite partner milestone is one of NetImpact's early steps in our exciting journey to be a market leader in digital transformation solutions,” he added.

NetImpact's ServiceNow Elite Partnership recognizes the company’s achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities and commitments that demonstrate NetImpact's level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.   

"NetImpact recognized the Now Platform's potential from the beginning and has been harnessing the power of the Now platform to build more digitally dexterous organizations,” Chad Sheridan, NetImpact’s chief innovation officer. “Our end-to-end integrated solution approach enables our customers to maximize return on their investments with increased agility, security, resiliency, and scalability across their enterprise,” he added. 

About NetImpact

Founded in 2009, NetImpact Strategies Inc. (NetImpact) has been a Trusted Advisor driving impact through digital transformation for the Federal Government for over a decade. 

NetImpact partners with customer agencies to deliver solutions that empower them to not only meet their missions but also realize their strategic vision and achieve impactful and lasting value through our Strategic Consulting, Process Automation, Cloud, DevSecOps, Data and Analytics, and Cyber Security services.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

F-15EX aircraft Boeing

Boeing Delivers Second F-15EX Aircraft to Air Force

Eglin Air Force Base has received an early delivery of the second F-15EX aircraft manufactured by a Boeing-led industry team. The new F-15EX, the intended replacement for the F-15C fighter jet, features a new digital infrastructure, modern payload and updates for boosted range and speed, Boeing said Wednesday.

Technica

Technica to Support FBI’s Data, Optical & Communications Networks

Technica has received a potential $38 million task order under the Information Technology Supplies and Support Services contract to help the FBI manage and operate data, optical and communications networks. The company said Monday it will engineer, implement, integrate and manage networks in support of the bureau's Transport Services Technology Unit.

Lisa Firestone President and CEO Firestone

Managed Care Advisors CEO Lisa Firestone Receives Women Impacting Public Policy Recognition

Lisa Firestone, president and CEO of Managed Care Advisors, has been inducted into the Women Impacting Public Policy organization's 2021 Legacy Leadership Circle in recognition of her accomplishments as a business owner and leader. WIPP honors Firestone and other women entrepreneurs who are committed to supporting business development, policymaking and economic development initiatives, MCA said Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved