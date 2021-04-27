NetImpact Strategies Named ServiceNow Elite Partner; PV Puvvada Quoted

PV Puvvada CEO NetImpact Strategies

NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) has been named a ServiceNow Elite Partner, a top tier certification status, following rigorous certification requirements that demonstrate the company’s diversity of implementation expertise, history of several large successful enterprise-scale implementations, and exceptional customer satisfaction scores, NetImpact announced on Tuesday

"This is a testament to our exceptionally talented team's focus and technical depth to achieve this very hard-to-get designation," said Venkatapathi "PV" Puvvada, NetImpact’s recently appointed CEO and six-time Wash100 Award recipient. "Our Elite partner milestone is one of NetImpact's early steps in our exciting journey to be a market leader in digital transformation solutions,” he added.

NetImpact's ServiceNow Elite Partnership recognizes the company’s achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities and commitments that demonstrate NetImpact's level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.

"NetImpact recognized the Now Platform's potential from the beginning and has been harnessing the power of the Now platform to build more digitally dexterous organizations,” Chad Sheridan, NetImpact’s chief innovation officer. “Our end-to-end integrated solution approach enables our customers to maximize return on their investments with increased agility, security, resiliency, and scalability across their enterprise,” he added.

About NetImpact

Founded in 2009, NetImpact Strategies Inc. (NetImpact) has been a Trusted Advisor driving impact through digital transformation for the Federal Government for over a decade.

NetImpact partners with customer agencies to deliver solutions that empower them to not only meet their missions but also realize their strategic vision and achieve impactful and lasting value through our Strategic Consulting, Process Automation, Cloud, DevSecOps, Data and Analytics, and Cyber Security services.