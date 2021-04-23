NIST Evaluates Satelles’ Indepedendent Timing Service; Gregory Gutt Quoted

Satelles Inc.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has found during a study that a satellite time and location service developed by Satelles could serve as a source of timing data, even in deep indoor places that global navigation satellite systems cannot reach.

NIST compared a global positioning system-disciplined clock and the Satelles EVK-2 evaluation kit to the agency's coordinated universal time scale over a 50-day period, the company said Wednesday.

The evaluation revealed that the company device connected to an indoor antenna that GNSS signals were incapable of reaching while the GPS device got its signal only from an external antenna.

Satelles designed its technology to deliver positioning, navigation and timing data to customers worldwide via low-Earth orbit satellites.

Gregory Gutt, president and chief technology officer of Satelles, said the agency assessment data supports a Department of Transportation report in January that the STL platform could perform indoor and outdoor wide-area timing work. capabilities.

Elizabeth Donley, chief of NIST's time and frequency division, shared the findings from the performance review during her keynote address April 1 at the Workshop on Synchronization and Timing Systems hosted by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions.