Unanet

Northrop Deploys Second Service Extension Vehicle for Intelsat Satellite

Nichols Martin April 13, 2021 News, Technology

Northrop Deploys Second Service Extension Vehicle for Intelsat Satellite
Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman and its SpaceLogistics subsidiary have docked a satellite servicing vehicle to an Intelsat-built commercial communications satellite operating in geostationary orbit as part of a five-year life-extension contract between the companies.

Northrop said Monday the Mission Extension Vehicle-2 will provide the IS-10-02 with robotics-based services to extend the satellite's life while in space.

MEV-2 is Northrop's second entry in its satellite servicing vehicle lineup. It follows MEV-1, which docked to Intelsat's IS-901 satellite in February 2020.

Northrop will undock MEV-2 after five years to service other satellites with the vehicle. The company plans to expand its satellite servicing portfolio with the release of its Mission Robotic Vehicle by 2024.

The future MRV is being developed in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. It is designed to robotically repair, modify and inspect government and commercial satellites in orbit.

“Northrop Grumman’s MEV technology has helped us extend the life of two otherwise healthy and high-performing satellites, while focusing our innovation capital on advancing the Intelsat next-generation network,” said Mike DeMarco, chief services officer at Intelsat.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

DARPA PPB program

FLIR Wins DARPA Contract to Develop Fabric for Biological, Chemical Hazard Protection

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded FLIR Systems a potential five-year, $20.5 million contract to produce a fabric material with built-in features that could offer warfighters protection from harmful biological and chemical agents. FLIR said Monday it initially secured $11.2 million from the agency to perform prototyping work under the Personalized Protective Biosystems effort with the goal of creating a suite of fabrics and garments for military use.

William Evanina Advisory Board Peraton

Peraton Appoints William Evanina to Advisory Board; Stu Shea Quoted

Peraton announced on Tuesday it has appointed William Evanina, former director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), to the company's advisory board. Evanina joined other experienced government and industry technology experts who provide advice and counsel to the company to guide its strategic direction.

Dwayne Allen CTO

Dwayne Allen Named Unisys CTO & SVP of Solution Innovation, Architecture

Dwayne Allen, former global digital strategist at Microsoft, has joined Unisys to serve as chief technology officer and senior vice president of solution innovation and architecture. He will report to Unisys CEO Peter Altabef and lead development of cloud, enterprise computing and user experience technologies that address customer needs, the company said Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved