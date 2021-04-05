Unanet

Northrop to Sustain USAF’s Cyber Operations Platform

Nichols Martin April 5, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman has secured a five-year, $42.5 million reimbursement task order to sustain a platform used by the U.S. Air Force to manage cyberspace tools and weapon systems.

The company's staff will perform support and pipeline activities to further maintain the Cyber Mission Platform and future baselines, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Work under the task order will take place across multiple government facilities within the U.S., through March 31, 2026.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center issued the award, which comes with an initial obligation of $10.7 million in fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, and other procurement funds.

Northrop received a $9.4 million award in 2017 to continue CMP's development under the General Services Administration's Alliant contract vehicle.

Cyber tools and weapons can operate through the Air Force’s first comprehensive cyberspace operations system. Northrop used model-based systems engineering and ‘agile-earned value’ approach to speed up the development of CMP.

