NTT Data Services EVP Tim Conway Wins Second Wash100 Award for Business Expansion Efforts, Government Support Services

Tim Conway EVP of NTT Data Services

Executive Mosaic is glad to introduce Tim Conway, executive vice president of NTT Data Services and president of its public sector business, as a recipient of the 2021 Wash100 Award for driving the company's expansion of federal health digital service offerings and helping federal and state governments implement technologies for enhanced customer experience.

This represents Conway's second time being recognized with a Wash100 Award. He received the 2017 Wash100 Award as a result of his leadership in the company's acquisition of the former Dell Services business for $3.05 billion and the integration of the latter's cloud computing, business process outsourcing and technology infrastructure into NTT Data's information technology and consulting services for public sector agencies.

Building on the Dell transaction, Conway led the acquisition and integration of information technology and digital services contractor NETE for an undisclosed amount in Dec. 2019.

“NETE has pioneered innovative health technologies and supported the prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disabilities both domestically and internationally,” said Conway. “Their digital capabilities and thought leadership enhance the value NTT Data can deliver to our public sector healthcare clients.”

The move was aimed at expanding NTT Data's digital transformation services in the federal health care space. It brought approximately 300 NETE personnel to the company. NTT Data continues to offer services to organizations and businesses to back their operations.

In support of COVID-19 pandemic response efforts, the company introduced a range of service offerings in June to help businesses and communities create a path back to normalcy following pandemic-related disruptions.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Response Portfolio includes the Accelerate Smart platform designed for real time data collection and analysis. The portfolio's key component uses connected devices, edge computing and optical sensors.

NTT Data also launched its subscription-based “Classroom in a Box” suite in August in an effort to provide K-12 students and schools with communications technologies and services, including WiFi tools, audio and video devices, collaborative platforms and remote technical support.

The resources are meant to help most K-12 schools operate through extended remote learning while supporting compliance with safety measures, according to Conway.

Aside from businesses, organizations and academic institutions, the company also provides support to federal and state governments.

In February, the State of Oklahoma tapped NTT Data for the delivery, management and support of end-user computing devices that will be used by the state's Office of Management and Enterprise Services to help employees address risks, control costs and lessen service disruptions. Work is under a five-year contract of an undisclosed sum.

The Department of the Interior also awarded a contract to the company for a system modernization effort. Under the potential five-year, $95 million contract, NTT Data will assess and update the enterprise architecture of the Technical Information Management System in support of the bureaus of Ocean Energy Management and Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Conway said the team will use automation, agile development and innovation to streamline operations. “NTT Data is honored to help the Department of the Interior take full advantage of new and emerging technologies to promote safety, protect the environment and conserve resources offshore.”

The company's most recent award is a spot on the General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) procurement vehicle. With the award, NTT Data can now pursue IT support contracts under OASIS Pool 1.

"An OASIS Pool 1 award nicely augments our vehicle portfolio, enabling NTT DATA to provide critical mission support for integrated professional services solutions," said Conway.

As EVP and group president, Conway works to drive NTT Data's delivery of technology-enabled offerings to governments in the U.S. and overseas. He has nearly three decades of experience in providing the public sector with management and technology consulting services.

Executive Mosaic congratulates the NTT Data team and Tim Conway for his second Wash100 Award. Conway's efforts to increase the company's footprint in the government contracting area positioned him as a top GovCon executive to consider in 2021.