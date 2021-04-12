Unanet

NVIDIA VP Anthony Robbins Receives Fourth Wash100 Award; Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Quoted

William McCormick April 12, 2021 News, Technology, Wash100

Anthony Robbins, federal vice president at NVIDIA, has received a 2021 Wash100 Award for his leadership and significant contributions to the advancement and development of artificial intelligence capabilities and transformation in the federal sector.

His most recent Wash100 Award win marks the fourth time that Robbins has received the most prestigious award in all of government contracting (GovCon), and the third consecutive time he has been recognized with the award. 

“Anthony Robbins is among the most omnipresent forces in the public sector, artificial intelligence space. Tirelessly educating, connecting, promoting AI and amplifying the warning that the U.S. must win the battle for AI superiority,” Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award. Anthony Robbins is a patriot. A present-day Paul Revere and respected expert industry-wide source on the critically important topic of artificial intelligence.”

Executive Mosaic congratulates NVIDIA and Anthony Robbins on his 2021 Wash100 Award. Robbins’ drive for AI implementation and practices demonstrates the on-the-pulse vision he possesses on one of the most significant technological advancements of the future of our landscape.

