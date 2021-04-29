Unanet

ORock, Army Enter Cyber Software Factory Project’s 2nd Phase

Mary-Louise Hoffman April 29, 2021 Contract Awards, News

ORock Technologies will help the U.S. Army develop cyber training and mission tools for the second phase of a cloud-based software factory the military service is building to application deployment challenges.

The Defensive Cyber Operations Resource for Updates, Innovation and Development system is intended to apply continuous integration/continuous delivery and DevSecOps workflow processes to the branch's cyber enterprise.

In Phase 1 of the DRUID project, the company engineered a platform to facilitate government-industry collaboration in code and secure the feedback loop between the Army and vendors.

The Army's Applied Cyber Technologies organization, which oversees the DRUID development project, won a 2020 Government Innovation Award for the effort.

For the next phase, ORock will further develop the process for military cyber personnel to implement defensive, security and cloud computing tools.

The company says DRUID system is being built to help the Army manage the creation, automation and remediation of complex application images.

