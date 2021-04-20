Unanet

Oshkosh-Hanwha Team Submits Bid for Army OMFV Combat Vehicle Program

Jane Edwards April 20, 2021 News, Technology

Oshkosh-Hanwha Team Submits Bid for Army OMFV Combat Vehicle Program
M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle

South Korea-based armored troop carrier developer Hanwha and Oshkosh, a maker of military trucks, have partnered to pursue the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle program that seeks to replace the service's M2 Bradley infantry vehicles, Breaking Defense reported Monday.

The Oshkosh-Hanwha team joins the other four confirmed industry groups that have submitted bids for the Army’s OMFV program.

In October, Rheinmetall's U.S. defense arm initially named Raytheon Technologies and Textron Systems as members of Team Lynx, which also includes Allison Transmissions, to compete for the Army program. American Rheinmetall Vehicles recently added L3Harris Technologies to the group. 

BAE Systems teamed up with Elbit Systems of America to develop a platform for the Bradley replacement initiative, while General Dynamics partnered with Applied Intuition and AeroVironment on the program.

Michigan-based Mettle Ops has also participated in the competition, the report noted.

The service plans to award concept development contracts to up to five teams and then select up to three groups by 2023 to finalize their designs and develop prototypes. The service expects to choose the final winner in 2027 and move the vehicle to the operational phase in 2029.

The Army dropped the solicitation for the OMFV rapid prototyping phase in January 2020 and came up with a new strategy for the program four months after. A final request for proposals for the concept design phase was issued in December.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Joel Duling President BWXT Nuclear Ops Group

BWXT Secures $2.2B in Navy Nuclear Propulsion Contracts; Joel Duling Quoted

BWX Technologies has been awarded approximately $2.2 billion in U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts for the development of naval nuclear reactor components and fuel. The contracts include future year options and half of the estimated value will cover initial contracts awarded in the first quarter of 2021.

Jeff Bezos CEO Amazon

ULA Rocket to Launch Amazon Broadband Satellites; Jeff Bezos Quoted

Amazon will send broadband satellites to space across nine missions using United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket under a launch agreement between the two companies. ULA said Monday its launch vehicle will support Amazon's Project Kuiper, a $10 billion effort to build a constellation of 3,236 low-Earth orbit satellites for expanded global broadband access.

SpaceLink

SpaceLink Names Alan Khalili as CFO, Jim Schwenke & Erik Levine as VPs

Alan Khalili, formerl chief financial officer of Aireon, was appointed to take up the same role at SpaceLink, while Jim Schwenke, former Leidos executive, and satellite industry professional Erik Levine were tapped to assume vice president roles at the satellite commu nications company.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved