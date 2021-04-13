Unanet

Peraton Appoints William Evanina to Advisory Board; Stu Shea Quoted

William McCormick April 13, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Peraton announced on Tuesday it has appointed William Evanina, former director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), to the company's advisory board. Evanina joined other experienced government and industry technology experts who provide advice and counsel to the company to guide its strategic direction.

"With more than three decades of service to our nation, Bill is an undisputed expert in counterintelligence, security, and risk mitigation and is a tremendous addition to Peraton's advisory board,” said Stu Shea, chairman, president and CEO and Peraton and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.  

Evanina was appointed NCSC director in 2014. He was responsible for overseeing multiple counterintelligence and security programs, such as the Counterintelligence Cyber Operations, National Insider Threat Task Force, Supply Chain Threat Risk and Mitigation, and Critical Infrastructure Threat Awareness and Mitigation.

Evanina also led the center's effort to automate security clearance process elements and establish a clearance-holder monitoring system. 

He also worked as chief of Counterespionage Group within CIA's Counterintelligence Division, spearheading activities to combat espionage efforts in the U.S. and globally. Evanina's career also includes time at the FBI.

