Peraton Appoints William Evanina to Advisory Board; Stu Shea Quoted

William Evanina Advisory Board Peraton

Peraton announced on Tuesday it has appointed William Evanina , former director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), to the company's advisory board. Evanina joined other experienced government and industry technology experts who provide advice and counsel to the company to guide its strategic direction.

"With more than three decades of service to our nation, Bill is an undisputed expert in counterintelligence, security, and risk mitigation and is a tremendous addition to Peraton's advisory board,” said Stu Shea , chairman, president and CEO and Peraton and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Evanina was appointed NCSC director in 2014. He was responsible for overseeing multiple counterintelligence and security programs, such as the Counterintelligence Cyber Operations, National Insider Threat Task Force, Supply Chain Threat Risk and Mitigation, and Critical Infrastructure Threat Awareness and Mitigation.

Evanina also led the center's effort to automate security clearance process elements and establish a clearance-holder monitoring system.

He also worked as chief of Counterespionage Group within CIA's Counterintelligence Division, spearheading activities to combat espionage efforts in the U.S. and globally. Evanina's career also includes time at the FBI.

Visit Wash100.com to cast a vote for Stu Shea as the most significant executive of consequence to the GovCon sector. Cast your TEN votes TODAY to advocate your favorite leaders in the federal and government sectors. The elite leader with the most votes by April 30 will be recognized by the GovCon community as the industry’s most influential member.