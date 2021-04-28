Unanet

Peraton Secures $360M Air Force IDIQ Contract to Support Minuteman III ICBM System; Tom Afferton Quoted

William McCormick April 28, 2021 Contract Awards, Events, News

Tom Afferton Peraton

Peraton announced on Wednesday that the company has received an 18-year, $360 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Air Force to continue its work performing software analysis and testing for the Minuteman III ICBM System

"For more than 45 years, Peraton has proudly partnered with the U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense to support the Minuteman III systems," said Tom Afferton, president of Cyber Mission sector for Peraton. 

The company will continue to provide independent verification of safety criteria for the Minuteman III operational software under the IDIQ follow-on contract. Peraton will continue to leverage digital simulators and emulators it has developed to allow for testing of Minuteman III software. 

"Our team's strong system knowledge and deep experience in static and dynamic code analysis and software testing allows us to deliver best-in-class capabilities to the Air Force," Afferton added. 

