Perspecta Named to Amazon Web Services’ Managed Service Provider Partner Program; Mike Kirkland Quoted

Mike Kirkland SVP Perspecta

Perspecta has earned a designation under the Managed Service Provider Partner Program of Amazon Web Services in recognition of the company's expertise in delivering AWS offerings to government clients to support their cloud adoption efforts.

Mike Kirkland, senior vice president of offerings at Perspecta, said in a statement published Thursday the AWS MSP designation reflects the "diligence, ingenuity and solutions" provided to customers by the Perspecta team.

“We are proud to be further recognized for our expertise in leveraging next-generation business and technical best practices to help our customers take full advantage of the benefits AWS offers to solve complex challenges and meet critical business goals,” commented Kirkland.

Perspecta completed an audit that evaluated its cloud architecture, automation, optimization and management services. It validated the company's ability to deliver the AWS Cloud services portfolio.

Aside from the MSP designation, Perspecta also holds AWS DevSecOps, cloud migration and government competencies and is named as AWS advanced consulting partner.