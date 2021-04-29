Unanet

Private Equity Firm Godspeed Capital Debuts, Partners With East Rock Capital

Jane Edwards April 29, 2021 News

Godspeed Capital Management

Godspeed Capital Management officially launched Wednesday as a private equity firm that will focus on investing in defense and government services companies in the lower middle market.

Goodspeed Capital said Wednesday it entered into a strategic partnership with New York City-based East Rock Capital to help carry out its strategy in identifying potential investment opportunities with a focus on buy-and-builds, control buyouts, special situations and corporate carve-outs.

Douglas Lake, who previously served as a partner at DC Capital Partners, is the founder and managing partner of Godspeed Capital.

Nathaniel Fogg, a nearly two-decade professional in the private equity, government and investment banking sectors, serves as a partner of Godspeed Capital. 

Joining Lake and Fogg are Ahmed Abdel-Saheb and Jake Sliman, who respectively serve as principal and associate at Godspeed Capital.

Abdel-Saheb previously worked at investment bank Greenhill & Co. as a vice president, while Sliman was a private equity associate at Accel-KKR.

