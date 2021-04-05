Unanet

Qwake to Deliver Augmented Reality Visual Communication Tech to Air Force

Nichols Martin April 5, 2021 News, Technology

Qwake Technologies

Qwake Technologies will modify its augmented reality platform, originally designed for firefighting, to help the U.S. Air Force bolster the coordination and communication between ground-based personnel and aircraft crews.

The company said Thursday it will work with Rhea Space Activity to adapt its C-THRU Navigator visual communications platform to accommodate the needs of Air Force Special Operations Command, Air National Guard, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the U.S. Forest Service.

The team will jointly create C-THRU Freefall, a helmet-mounted system that would provide AR-driven situational awareness for USAF's ﬁreﬁghting, canopy operation and free-fall activities.

It will be equipped with cellular and wireless network technologies, GPS localization, data collection camera tracking capabilities in addition to its AR and thermal imaging cameras to deliver navigation support in ﬁre hazard zones.

C-THRU Freefall is intended to support smokejumpers and AFSOC parachutists.

