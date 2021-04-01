Unanet

Raytheon Books Air Force Contract for High-Energy Laser Weapon Delivery

Brenda Marie Rivers April 1, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Raytheon Books Air Force Contract for High-Energy Laser Weapon Delivery
High-energy laser system

A Raytheon Technologies business has received a $15.5 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Lifecycle Management Center to provide a modified version of the company’s high-energy laser weapon system.

Raytheon Intelligence and Space said Wednesday it secured the award through the System of Systems Consortium and will supply HELWS to AFLCMC, which will then evaluate the weapon's potential to help air bases target threats such as unmanned aerial vehicles.

RI&S plans to execute a pallet configuration approach to delivering the directed-energy system and support Air Force testing and evaluation activities as part of acquisition procedures.

HELWS uses photons to execute threat detection, maneuvers and visual identification activities, according to RI&S’ website.

The company has concluded installation and testing work for HELWS on various lightweight U.S. Army vehicles and Apache attack helicopters.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Phebe Novakovic CEO General Dynamics

General Dynamics CEO Phebe Novakovic Receives Seventh Wash100 Award

Phebe Novakovic, chairwoman and CEO of General Dynamics, has been named a recipient of the 2021 Wash100 Award for her leading company initiatives in meeting federal government requirements and helping defend national security interests. Executive Mosaic congratulates General Dynamics and Phebe Novakovic for her 2021 Wash100 Award. Visit Wash100.com to cast a vote for Phebe Novakovic. 

BWXT

BWXT Secures NASA Contract to Continue Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Work

BWX Technologies announced on Thursday that NASA has awarded its subsidiary, BWXT Advanced Technologies, a one-year $9.4 million contract to continue its Nuclear Thermal Propulsion (NTP) design, manufacturing development and test support work. The contract builds on BWXT’s work that started in 2017.

Deloitte

Deloitte Named AWS’ Tech, Consulting Partner for Mainframe Migration

Deloitte has been designated a technology and consulting partner for Amazon Web Services' mainframe migration competency. Deloitte said Wednesday its business operations and consulting services, development operations, security and the innoWake automation platform help customers migrate mainframe workloads to the AWS cloud.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved