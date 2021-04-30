Raytheon Intelligence & Space President Roy Azevedo Receives 2021 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

Roy Azevedo Receives 2021 Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson

Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award, presented the second consecutive Wash100 Award to Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) for Raytheon Technologies, during a 4×24 membership dinner hosted by Executive Mosaic.

“Roy Azevedo has not only taken charge of Raytheon Intelligence & Space to protect our national security. With 31 years of experience and more than 37,000 employees, he operates with an international reach matched in technology and breadth by very few global enterprises,“ said Garrettson. “Roy is exceedingly deserving of his second consecutive Wash100 Award,” he added.

For his 2021 Wash100 Award win, Azevedo was recognized for his leadership, vision and drive for innovation to advance defense systems and integrate modern technology into the company's infrastructure.

Executive Mosaic was pleased to recognize Azevedo’s leadership and contributions as one of the most significant executives of consequence to the GovCon sector for leading and advancing space technology and other technical capabilities to assist the U.S. military advancements as well as drive company growth for Raytheon.

