Red Hat Public Sector Appoints Joe Sangiuliano as Business Development VP; Paul Smith Quoted

Red Hat

TYSONS CORNER, VA, April 14, 2021 — Red Hat has promoted Joe Sangiuliano to vice president of business development at the company's North American public sector business, transitioning from his most previous role as senior director of civilian sales within the same unit, GovCon Wire reported April 6.

Paul Smith, senior VP and general manager of the Red Hat public sector organization, said Sangiuliano will be responsible for leading the unit's growth efforts.

“His ability to focus his energy and skills on alliances and capture is a perfect application of his talent as we grow into the next chapter,” commented Smith on Sangiuliano.

