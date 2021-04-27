Unanet

Robert Cardillo Appointed as Chief Strategist, Board Chair at Planet’s Federal Arm

William McCormick April 27, 2021 Executive Moves, News, Wash100

Robert Cardillo Appointed as Chief Strategist, Board Chair at Planet’s Federal Arm
Robert Cardillo, chief strategist and chairman of the board for Planet Federal

Planet Labs Inc. has named Robert Cardillo, former director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and four-time Wash100 Award recipient, as chief strategist and chairman of the board of its federal business arm.

At Planet Federal, Cardillo will support strategic decision-making regarding future products that correspond with the mission needs of the federal government, the company said Tuesday. He will also promote business partnerships and work to increase the utility of commercial innovations for global government agencies.

“As our world becomes less tethered to facts, a daily snapshot of our planet creates a framework for more civil discourse. This information provides more informed conversations around our common challenges – international order, threats to privacy, oppression of minorities and infringement of civil liberties,” said Cardillo.

“We have an exciting opportunity to provide a more transparent planet by contributing to the global scientific baseline and shining a bright light on bad actors. I believe there’s an argument to be made that Planet’s comprehensive daily view can help return America to its role as a beacon for truth and a partner for global prosperity,” concluded Cardillo.

Cardillo led NGA from 2014 to 2019. At the agency, he oversaw the transformation of its future value proposition through innovative partnerships with the growing commercial geospatial marketplace.

Prior to joining NGA, Cardillo held leadership positions at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. During the Obama administration, Cardillo managed, edited and delivered the president’s daily brief while serving on the Deputies Committee of the National Security Council.

“Robert Cardillo has been a respected fixture among the geospatial elite and has served his country with distinction,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award. His growing participation is a huge win for the commercial and GovCon sectors as well as our nation.

About Planet Federal 

Planet Federal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Planet Labs Inc., was created in 2018 to advance the company’s products in support of the U.S. government as they increasingly look to leverage commercial products and services that are scalable, cost-effective and reliable. Governments are vital to the health, safety and security of people worldwide, and Planet believes its datasets can provide unique insights to enable mission objectives.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

F-15EX aircraft Boeing

Boeing Delivers Second F-15EX Aircraft to Air Force

Eglin Air Force Base has received an early delivery of the second F-15EX aircraft manufactured by a Boeing-led industry team. The new F-15EX, the intended replacement for the F-15C fighter jet, features a new digital infrastructure, modern payload and updates for boosted range and speed, Boeing said Wednesday.

Technica

Technica to Support FBI’s Data, Optical & Communications Networks

Technica has received a potential $38 million task order under the Information Technology Supplies and Support Services contract to help the FBI manage and operate data, optical and communications networks. The company said Monday it will engineer, implement, integrate and manage networks in support of the bureau's Transport Services Technology Unit.

Lisa Firestone President and CEO Firestone

Managed Care Advisors CEO Lisa Firestone Receives Women Impacting Public Policy Recognition

Lisa Firestone, president and CEO of Managed Care Advisors, has been inducted into the Women Impacting Public Policy organization's 2021 Legacy Leadership Circle in recognition of her accomplishments as a business owner and leader. WIPP honors Firestone and other women entrepreneurs who are committed to supporting business development, policymaking and economic development initiatives, MCA said Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved