Robert Cardillo Appointed as Chief Strategist, Board Chair at Planet’s Federal Arm

Robert Cardillo, chief strategist and chairman of the board for Planet Federal

Planet Labs Inc. has named Robert Cardillo, former director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and four-time Wash100 Award recipient, as chief strategist and chairman of the board of its federal business arm.

At Planet Federal, Cardillo will support strategic decision-making regarding future products that correspond with the mission needs of the federal government, the company said Tuesday. He will also promote business partnerships and work to increase the utility of commercial innovations for global government agencies.

“As our world becomes less tethered to facts, a daily snapshot of our planet creates a framework for more civil discourse. This information provides more informed conversations around our common challenges – international order, threats to privacy, oppression of minorities and infringement of civil liberties,” said Cardillo.

“We have an exciting opportunity to provide a more transparent planet by contributing to the global scientific baseline and shining a bright light on bad actors. I believe there’s an argument to be made that Planet’s comprehensive daily view can help return America to its role as a beacon for truth and a partner for global prosperity,” concluded Cardillo.

Cardillo led NGA from 2014 to 2019. At the agency, he oversaw the transformation of its future value proposition through innovative partnerships with the growing commercial geospatial marketplace.

Prior to joining NGA, Cardillo held leadership positions at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. During the Obama administration, Cardillo managed, edited and delivered the president’s daily brief while serving on the Deputies Committee of the National Security Council.

“Robert Cardillo has been a respected fixture among the geospatial elite and has served his country with distinction,” said Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award . His growing participation is a huge win for the commercial and GovCon sectors as well as our nation.

About Planet Federal

Planet Federal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Planet Labs Inc., was created in 2018 to advance the company’s products in support of the U.S. government as they increasingly look to leverage commercial products and services that are scalable, cost-effective and reliable. Governments are vital to the health, safety and security of people worldwide, and Planet believes its datasets can provide unique insights to enable mission objectives.