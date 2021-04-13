Ronnie Vliet Appointed Govplace Technology VP

Ronnie Vliet VP of Technology Govplace

Ronnie Vliet, formerly the senior director of service delivery at Force 3, has been named vice president of technology at Reston, Virginia-based information technology reseller and systems integrator Govplace.

He will oversee customer intimacy efforts and the delivery of cloud computing, performance monitoring and cybersecurity products to federal clients in his new position, Govplace said Monday.

“I’m excited to be a part of a team that encourages innovation and collaboration to develop new and creative ways to support our federal customers,” Vliet said.

His nearly two-decade career has also included roles as VP of support services at outsourceIT and systems specialist at Siemens.