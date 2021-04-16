Unanet

S-Docs Meets FedRAMP Moderate Level, DOD Impact Level-4 Requirements

Christine Thropp April 16, 2021 News, Technology

S-Docs has achieved moderate level certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and complied with the Impact Level 4 standards of the Department of Defense Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide following a cybersecurity assessment conducted by Coalfire Systems.

The FedRAMP Moderate Level and DoD IL-4 compliance enables S-Docs to deliver services for secure document workflow automation in Salesforce to more U.S public sector organizations, the company said Thursday.

S-Docs offers document generator and e-signature technology built on the Salesforce platform in an effort to improve customers' efficiency and help them reduce errors.

"Since S-Docs is built and hosted on the Salesforce platform, most FedRAMP controls applicable to S-Docs are inherited from the Salesforce platform," said Nick Peters, senior manager of FedRAMP and assurance services at Coalfire.

Peters added that S-Docs was tested on 46 additional control requirements and the company passed the evaluations under FedRAMP and DOD.

Dan Pejanovic, CEO of S-Docs, said the company's document generation and e-signature application works on the Salesforce Lightning Platform, ensuring that customer data is processed on the Salesforce cloud.

