SAIC to Acquire Koverse to Advance AI, Analytics Capabilities; Nazzic Keene Quoted

Nazzic Keene CEO SAIC

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has entered into an agreement with Koverse to acquire the company in a move to expand SAIC’s software portfolio into full-stack AI with the ability to tackle the challenge of organizing structured and unstructured data from multiple sources. The terms of the acquisition have yet to be disclosed.

“I am excited to welcome Koverse to team SAIC. Koverse’s impressive track record among its commercial and government customers coupled with its unique data management platform makes it a rare gem that enriches our current data modernization offerings,” said SAIC CEO and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient Nazzic Keene.

Koverse’s unique mission expertise and secure platform are already used in the most demanding environments, and SAIC will bring this offering at scale to security-conscious customers across the government.

Koverse solves one of the most difficult and time-consuming challenges of organizing structured and unstructured data for artificial intelligence capabilities, tools and analytics from multiple sources based on a user’s individual attributes and permissions.

“We see many opportunities for Koverse across the federal defense, civilian, and intelligence communities. Together, we bring a passion for service, innovation, and integrity that will further drive digital transformation and innovation,” Keene added.

