SAS Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status for Cloud Offering

SAS

SAS has completed a third party assessment organization evaluation and achieved a "Ready status" under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, enabling more U.S. agencies to move to the SAS Cloud for Government platform-as-a-service environment.

The Cary, North Carolina-based analytics software company said Thursday its PaaS offering demonstrated its configuration management, documentation, network architecture and vulnerability monitoring capabilities.

“We look forward to more comprehensively supporting our federal clients’ digital transformations as they move their data and analytics initiatives to secure and compliant clouds,” said Grant Brooks, vice president of U.S. government at SAS.

To ensure federal information security, the General Services Administration runs FedRAMP, which sets standards for evaluating of authorization, continuous monitoring and security assessment capabilitie of cloud products and services.

The FedRAMP Project Management Office authorized SAS' Ready status.