Sev1Tech Selected Unanet for Project-Based ERP Reporting, Invoicing; GovCon Expert Kim Koster Quoted

William McCormick April 28, 2021 GovCon Expert, News, Technology

Kim Koster, vice president of Product Marketing for Unanet and GovCon Expert

Unanet confirmed on Wednesday that Sev1Tech has selected and implemented its project-based ERP solution for its technology business. The company’s ERP solutions replaced other competing products due to its advanced capabilities including, superior reporting, ease of implementation, and industry-leading functionalities customized to Sev1Tech’s business needs.

“Sev1Tech is a rapid-growth company that has demonstrated its value to customers in the government sector,” said Kim Koster, vice president of Product Marketing for Unanet and GovCon Expert. “Armed with the right technology, Sev1Tech delivers critical IT solutions for U.S. agencies.

As a result of Unanet’s outstanding customer service and account management, the implementation was tailored to fit and understand Sev1Tech’s unique circumstances and work with the company directly to effectively and rapidly make the transition.

“We had different ERP providers to select from after our merger, but it quickly became clear that Unanet was the best choice,” said Jamie Flynn, vice president of Finance & Accounting at Sev1Tech.

“Unanet’s ability to solve our complex business challenges and its extensive knowledge of the government contractor world have been crucial in our company’s growth and success. We recommend Unanet to any GovCon.”

After implementing Unanet across the board, Sev1Tech was able to increase proficiencies by adopting new functionality and pursue strategic goals year over year because of the depth and innovation of the solution.

“We’re grateful to the terrific team at Sev1Tech for their ongoing partnership,” continued Koster. “We look forward to growing with them and continuing to help them succeed on their ERP journey long-term.”

