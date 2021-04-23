Unanet

Six Companies Receive Army Grants to Design Electric Vehicle Power Tech

Mary-Louise Hoffman April 23, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Six Companies Receive Army Grants to Design Electric Vehicle Power Tech
Army grant awards

The U.S. Army selected six companies for an eight-week sprint to design power technology concepts for the military branch's future electric vehicles.

Each participant received a $100,000 grant to develop an electric power system for potential use in remote areas as part of the Power Transfer Cohort, the Army Applications Laboratory said.

The cohort is designed to support EV infrastructure requirements at the Army Futures Command's Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team and the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center.

AAL partnered with Alion Science and Technology to facilitate the program and noted that concept presentations could take place on May 20.

The grant recipients are:

  • Coritech Services
  • Czero
  • Fermata Energy
  • PC Krause and Associates
  • Tritium Technologies
  • Wright Electric

Tags

You may also be interested in...

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

NASA, SpaceX Send Four Crew-2 Astronauts to ISS for Six-Month Science Mission

The SpaceX-built Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying four astronauts from NASA and foreign space agencies was launched Friday using the company's Falcon 9 rocket for a six-month scientific research mission on the International Space Station. NASA said Friday Falcon 9 lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Satelles Inc.

NIST Evaluates Satelles’ Indepedendent Timing Service; Gregory Gutt Quoted

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has found during a study that a satellite time and location service developed by Satelles could serve as a source of timing data, even in deep indoor places that global navigation satellite systems cannot reach. NIST presented data from its performance review of Satelles' STL offering at the Workshop on Synchronization and Timing Systems hosted by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions.

Intelligent Artifacts

Intelligent Artifacts Secures USAF Contract to Develop Airborne ML Tech

The U.S. Air Force has selected Intelligent Artifacts to study and develop certifiable machine learning technology designed for airborne use. The New York-based company said Thursday it will work on the Blue Sky project under a phase one contract with USAF's Small Business Innovation Research program.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved