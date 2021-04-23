Six Companies Receive Army Grants to Design Electric Vehicle Power Tech

Army grant awards

The U.S. Army selected six companies for an eight-week sprint to design power technology concepts for the military branch's future electric vehicles.

Each participant received a $100,000 grant to develop an electric power system for potential use in remote areas as part of the Power Transfer Cohort, the Army Applications Laboratory said.

The cohort is designed to support EV infrastructure requirements at the Army Futures Command's Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team and the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center.

AAL partnered with Alion Science and Technology to facilitate the program and noted that concept presentations could take place on May 20.

The grant recipients are: