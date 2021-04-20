SpaceLink Names Alan Khalili as CFO, Jim Schwenke & Erik Levine as VPs

SpaceLink

Alan Khalili, formerl chief financial officer of Aireon, was appointed to take up the same role at SpaceLink, while Jim Schwenke, former Leidos executive, and satellite industry professional Erik Levine were tapped to assume vice president roles at the satellite communications company.

SpaceLink said Monday it hired Schwenke as VP of intelligence community and named Levine as VP of space segment program management.

Khalili most recently served as president of machine learning startup Consilient, where he led software development, marketing, finance and business development activities.

He also worked at Iridium as director of corporate development and treasury, responsible for creating and implementing a procurement strategy for radio spectrum, establishing international partnerships and managing satellite risks.

Meanwhile, Schwenke's career includes business development work at BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Leidos and Science Applications International Corp.

Prior to joining SpaceLink, Levine was a senior program manager at Intuitive, which focuses on robotic surgery assistant systems.

SpaceLink is based in the Washington, D.C. area and operates a data relay network that works to extend the reach of tracking satellites employed by commercial companies and the U.S. government.