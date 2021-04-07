SpaceX President, COO Gwynne Shotwell Receives Fourth Wash100 Award

Gwynne Shotwell President

Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief operating officer of SpaceX, has received a 2021 Wash100 Award, the most prestigious award in all of government contracting (GovCon), for driving company growth, developing groundbreaking space technology and expanding our space capabilities.

This marks the fourth time in her federal career that Shotwell has won a Wash100 Award and the fourth time in the last five years.

As the president and COO of SpaceX, Shotwell manages the company’s daily operations. She’s also a member of the SpaceX Board of Directors. She joined SpaceX as the vice president of Business Development and built the Falcon vehicle family manifest to more than 100 launches, which has generated more than $10 billion in business for the company.

Executive Mosaic congratulates SpaceX and Gwynne Shotwell on her 2021 Wash100 Award. Her vision to drive the future of space capabilities is leading to great things for her company and the future of human space exploration.